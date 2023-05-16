Hotels association demand rehabilitation of Bahrain-Kalam Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The hotels association Kalam Tuesday called for the rehabilitation of Bahrain-Kalam Road to revive tourism activities in the area.

A delegation of the association met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and informed him about the damaged infrastructure of Kalam, Madayn, Behrain affected by recent floods which ultimately affected their business.

The KP Governor assured hotel owners of full cooperation in the resolution of problems and directed National Highways Authority to rehabilitate roads damaged after recent floods.

He said that the provincial government has taken multiple steps to boost tourism in Kumrat, Chitral, Kalam, Naran and Chitral.