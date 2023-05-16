UrduPoint.com

Hotels Association Demand Rehabilitation Of Bahrain-Kalam Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Hotels association demand rehabilitation of Bahrain-Kalam Road

The hotels association Kalam Tuesday called for the rehabilitation of Bahrain-Kalam Road to revive tourism activities in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The hotels association Kalam Tuesday called for the rehabilitation of Bahrain-Kalam Road to revive tourism activities in the area.

A delegation of the association met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and informed him about the damaged infrastructure of Kalam, Madayn, Behrain affected by recent floods which ultimately affected their business.

The KP Governor assured hotel owners of full cooperation in the resolution of problems and directed National Highways Authority to rehabilitate roads damaged after recent floods.

He said that the provincial government has taken multiple steps to boost tourism in Kumrat, Chitral, Kalam, Naran and Chitral.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Hotel Road Chitral Ghulam Ali Government

Recent Stories

More Capital May Be Needed to Avoid Additional Ban ..

More Capital May Be Needed to Avoid Additional Bank Failures - Fed Supervision V ..

2 minutes ago
 Police recovered more than two kilos of hashish fr ..

Police recovered more than two kilos of hashish from two accused

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary reviews domicile, PRC laws ..

Parliamentary Secretary reviews domicile, PRC laws in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Denmark's Cort escapes to victory as Giro resumes ..

Denmark's Cort escapes to victory as Giro resumes in the rain

1 minute ago
 US House Subcommittee Approves Bill to Ban Russian ..

US House Subcommittee Approves Bill to Ban Russian Uranium Imports, Sends to Ful ..

1 minute ago
 Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases inaugurates ..

Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases inaugurates region&#039;s first Biohacking ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.