Hotels. Business Centres Sealed For Violating Smog Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The local administration sealed six hotels, eight business centers and Sunday Bazar Imam Sahib for violating the smart lockdown to combat smog.

Similarly, 11 business centers including a school were sealed in Daska and 12 people were detained.

Over 108 business centers have been sealed since Friday and 52 people were arrested for violating government instructions and a fine of Rs.5,80,000 was imposed.

Meanwhile, during the smog lockdown in Lahai Bazar under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, a trader resisted and took out a gun. Kotwali SHO Shehbaz Ahmed recovered the weapon from the trader and said that action would be taken as per the rules.

