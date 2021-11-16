Hotels, restaurants exempted from meatless day

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud has exempted hotels and restaurants of Peshawar Division from meatless day saying that there was ample quantity of meat to satisfy supply and demand of consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud has exempted hotels and restaurants of Peshawar Division from meatless day saying that there was ample quantity of meat to satisfy supply and demand of consumers.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by Hotel and Restaurant Association that was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Khalid Mehmood, Director General Food Authority, Rationing Controller and Deputy Commissioners of Nowshera and Charsadda besides others.

The commissioner said hotels and restaurants were exempted from meatless day but slaughtering was still prohibited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He also appreciated cooperation of hotels and restaurant owners during corona vaccination campaign.

He also directed owners of hotels and restaurants to ensure provision of affordable and quality food to customers. Riaz said cooperation of owners would be rewarded with more concessions and relaxations.

On the occasion, President Hotels Association, Habib Ullah Zahid said vaccination of staff working in all the hotels and restaurants of Peshawar has been completed and presented corona report of hotels and restaurants to deputy commissioner.