UrduPoint.com

Hotels, Restaurants Exempted From Meatless Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Hotels, restaurants exempted from meatless day

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud has exempted hotels and restaurants of Peshawar Division from meatless day saying that there was ample quantity of meat to satisfy supply and demand of consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud has exempted hotels and restaurants of Peshawar Division from meatless day saying that there was ample quantity of meat to satisfy supply and demand of consumers.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by Hotel and Restaurant Association that was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Khalid Mehmood, Director General Food Authority, Rationing Controller and Deputy Commissioners of Nowshera and Charsadda besides others.

The commissioner said hotels and restaurants were exempted from meatless day but slaughtering was still prohibited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He also appreciated cooperation of hotels and restaurant owners during corona vaccination campaign.

He also directed owners of hotels and restaurants to ensure provision of affordable and quality food to customers. Riaz said cooperation of owners would be rewarded with more concessions and relaxations.

On the occasion, President Hotels Association, Habib Ullah Zahid said vaccination of staff working in all the hotels and restaurants of Peshawar has been completed and presented corona report of hotels and restaurants to deputy commissioner.

Related Topics

Peshawar Hotel Charsadda Nowshera All From

Recent Stories

Turkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US - Defense ..

Turkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Iran 'absolutely serious' about nuclear talks: Rai ..

Iran 'absolutely serious' about nuclear talks: Raisi

1 minute ago
 NATO chief slams 'reckless' Russian satellite stri ..

NATO chief slams 'reckless' Russian satellite strike

1 minute ago
 Reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi adjourned t ..

Reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi adjourned till Nov 23

1 minute ago
 Asif Zardari granted bail till Nov 23, in NY prope ..

Asif Zardari granted bail till Nov 23, in NY property case

5 minutes ago
 MNA opens power supply, drainage, road projects

MNA opens power supply, drainage, road projects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.