Hotels/ restaurants sealed for violation of Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration has sealed six restaurants and hotels for violation of Ehtram Ramazan Ordinance during Holy month of Ramzan.

According to details obtained by APP, the Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza visited Heer abad and Tower Market areas and sealed 4 restaurants for violating Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance.

In Qasimabad Taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro sealed two hotels/restaurants for violation of Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance.