Hotels, wedding halls' owners asked to get themselves vaccinated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has warned the proprietors of hotels, restaurants and wedding halls to get themselves and their staff vaccinated against corona till Tuesday, otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

He was talking to a delegation of Hoteliers and Wedding Halls Association in his office on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.

The delegation of Hotels and Wedding Halls Association was comprised of president, Khalid Ayub, Asif Jamal, Jamroz Khan and others.The office bearers of the association were administered Corona vaccine.

Addressing the office bearers of Hotels & Wedding Halls Association, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the delegation in detail about the importance of vaccination against Corona and directed to get themselves vaccinated.