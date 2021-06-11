UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hotels, Wedding Halls' Owners Asked To Get Themselves Vaccinated

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:33 PM

Hotels, wedding halls' owners asked to get themselves vaccinated

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has warned the proprietors of hotels, restaurants and wedding halls to get themselves and their staff vaccinated against corona till Tuesday, otherwise legal action would be taken against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has warned the proprietors of hotels, restaurants and wedding halls to get themselves and their staff vaccinated against corona till Tuesday, otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

He was talking to a delegation of Hoteliers and Wedding Halls Association in his office on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.

The delegation of Hotels and Wedding Halls Association was comprised of president, Khalid Ayub, Asif Jamal, Jamroz Khan and others.The office bearers of the association were administered Corona vaccine.

Addressing the office bearers of Hotels & Wedding Halls Association, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the delegation in detail about the importance of vaccination against Corona and directed to get themselves vaccinated.

Related Topics

Peshawar Marriage

Recent Stories

Today PSL Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

11 minutes ago

Govt proposes Rs 91 bln for ensuring water securit ..

4 minutes ago

Historic budget presented by govt: PTI leader

4 minutes ago

Budgetary allocation increased to Rs 54b for KP's ..

4 minutes ago

Budget 2021-22; govt. proposes Rs 20 bln for PIA, ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, UK Foreign Ministers to Speak by Phone Ne ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.