Hotels,hair Saloons Asked To Follow The Guidelines Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Hotels and hair saloons have asked to follow the Governments guidelines regarding COVID-19.

According to authorities, on the direction of Punjab Government the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts of division was taking a strict action against those who is violating the precautionary measures regarding corona virus.

In this regard,the deputy commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed the owner's of hotels and hair saloons to be adopted the precautionary measures suggested by the health department and ensure that their workers wear mask during the work time.

Similarly, all barbers across the district have been instructed to wear masks and shave hair and cut hair so that they can be protected from the fatal virus.

