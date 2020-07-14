UrduPoint.com
Hot,Humid Weather Likely In Most Parts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thundershower expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening and night ,MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis, Bagrote 06, Gilgit 01.

Maximum temperature's (°C) recorded in Sibbi, Nokkundi 44°C and Dadu 42°C.

