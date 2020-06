Hot,humid weather likely in most parts :PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad during day time.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds expected in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi during the period.

Maximum temperature's (C) recorded in Mohenjodaro 47, Dadu 46, Nokundi, Dalbindin, Sibbi, and Sh.Benzirabad 45C.