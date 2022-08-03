Hot,Humid weather likely to persist

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Hot and humid weather are expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, more rains with thundershower is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Balochistan.

Rainfall was recorded in Punjab: Kot Addu 32, Khanewal 10, Kasur 03, Bahawalnagar 02, Multan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 15, Lower 08), Bannu, Pattan 04, Drosh 02, Kalam, Mirkhani, Mardan 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 09, Hunza 04 and Bagrote 01.

Maximum temperatures recorded in (°C): Dalbandin 43, Nokkundi 42 and Dadu 41.

Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

A westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country.