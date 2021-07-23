UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot,humid Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Hot,humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The MET department Islamabad on Friday forecast hot and humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thundershower was expected in east Punjab and Kashmir.

Monsoon currents were penetrating in lower parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 46, Nokkundi 44, Turbat 43, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 42.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Punjab Turbat Jacobabad Dalbandin

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

3 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

4 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

4 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.