Hot,humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The MET department Islamabad on Friday forecast hot and humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thundershower was expected in east Punjab and Kashmir.

Monsoon currents were penetrating in lower parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 46, Nokkundi 44, Turbat 43, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 42.