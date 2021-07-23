Hot,humid Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The MET department Islamabad on Friday forecast hot and humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
However, rain wind-thundershower was expected in east Punjab and Kashmir.
Monsoon currents were penetrating in lower parts of the country.
Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 46, Nokkundi 44, Turbat 43, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 42.