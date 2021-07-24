Hot,humid weather likely to prevail in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and humid weather would likely to prevail in most most parts of the country during next 24 hours However, rain wind-thundershower is expected in east Punjab and Kashmir , a shallow monsoon currents are penetrating in lower parts of the country, a MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Sindh: Chacharo 35, Diplo 23, Mithi 19, Kaloi 07, Chhor 03, Dhahali, Badin 02, Balochistan: Kohlu 09, Zhob 04 and Khuzdar 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded as (°C): Sibbi 46, Nokkundi 44, Turbat 43, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 42.