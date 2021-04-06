UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hoti Announces To Part Ways With PDM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:27 PM

Hoti announces to part ways with PDM

Awami National Party on Tuesday formally announced to part ways with Pakistan Democratic Movement ( PDM) after it was served show cause notice seeking clarification over supporting Pakistan Peoples Party candidate as leader of the opposition in the Senate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Awami National Party on Tuesday formally announced to part ways with Pakistan Democratic Movement ( PDM) after it was served show cause notice seeking clarification over supporting Pakistan Peoples Party candidate as leader of the opposition in the Senate.

Central Vice President of Awami National Party ( ANP) , Ameer Haider Khan Hoti at Bach Khan Markaz, said that the party after deliberation over the show cause notice had decided to withdraw from PDM as in the present situation was not possible to remain part of the alliance.

He said the show cause notice by PDM was an attempt to harm reputation of ANP.

He said that show cause notices were issued within the party, adding PDM was only alliance not a political party.

He said that only ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan has legal authority to issue show cause notice within the party.

He said that few political parties had hijacked PDM and was using for personal gains and vested interests.

Amer Haider said that few parties within the PDM were trying to impose its decisions on other parties which was not acceptable.

He said that explanations should be sought from Pakistan Muslim League ( N) for seat adjustment with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Senate elections from Punjab and from JUI-F for election alliance with PTI from Larkana.

He said that ANP would continue its democratic struggle .

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Punjab Asfandyar Wali Khan Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Larkana Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of ..

3 minutes ago

Corona Virus claims 09 more lives including a fron ..

59 seconds ago

Russian experts to work out a plan to modernize St ..

1 minute ago

Consumers Spent $900Bln Online Globally in 2020 - ..

1 minute ago

UN to reduce peacekeepers in S.Sudan

1 minute ago

Maryam's political immaturity damaged PDM: Ali M K ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.