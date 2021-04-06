Hoti announces to part ways with PDM

Awami National Party on Tuesday formally announced to part ways with Pakistan Democratic Movement ( PDM) after it was served show cause notice seeking clarification over supporting Pakistan Peoples Party candidate as leader of the opposition in the Senate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Awami National Party on Tuesday formally announced to part ways with Pakistan Democratic Movement ( PDM) after it was served show cause notice seeking clarification over supporting Pakistan Peoples Party candidate as leader of the opposition in the Senate.

Central Vice President of Awami National Party ( ANP) , Ameer Haider Khan Hoti at Bach Khan Markaz, said that the party after deliberation over the show cause notice had decided to withdraw from PDM as in the present situation was not possible to remain part of the alliance.

He said the show cause notice by PDM was an attempt to harm reputation of ANP.

He said that show cause notices were issued within the party, adding PDM was only alliance not a political party.

He said that only ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan has legal authority to issue show cause notice within the party.

He said that few political parties had hijacked PDM and was using for personal gains and vested interests.

Amer Haider said that few parties within the PDM were trying to impose its decisions on other parties which was not acceptable.

He said that explanations should be sought from Pakistan Muslim League ( N) for seat adjustment with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Senate elections from Punjab and from JUI-F for election alliance with PTI from Larkana.

He said that ANP would continue its democratic struggle .