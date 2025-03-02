Hoti Condoles With Haq Family, Denounces Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on a religious seminary, stating that those who target such institutions have no affiliation with any religion.
During his visit to Darul Uloom Haqqani in Akora Khattak, Nowshera, Haider Hoti met with the family of the late Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and offered condolences and Fatiha for the departed soul.
Speaking on the occasion, Hoti expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and said, terrorists' attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania is highly condemnable. The martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq has created an irreplaceable void that may take centuries to fill.
He further emphasized that anyone who attacks an Islamic seminary cannot be associated with any religion.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NIRC introduces modern digital system to minimise pendency, 80% pending cases resolved in three mont ..6 minutes ago
-
Hoti condoles with Haq family, denounces attack6 minutes ago
-
District admin ensures price control during Ramazan in Abbottabad46 minutes ago
-
IESCO assures uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
Youth delegation of ISYD, ITA discuss empowerment, social change with Governor Kundi46 minutes ago
-
Wheelchairs, relief cheques distributed among special persons in Tank1 hour ago
-
PBM to distribute five mln meals during Ramzan, MD Bait-ul-Mal unveils1 hour ago
-
NIRC resolves 80% backlog in 3 months with video hearings; expands nationwide1 hour ago
-
Development initiatives take center stage in Tehsil Lower Tanawal meeting1 hour ago
-
Ali Shekhani, Zafar Abbas call on Sindh Governor1 hour ago
-
Hindu pilgrims return to India after celebrating Maha Shivratri in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
8 dead, 1455 injured in 1268 RTCs in Punjab1 hour ago