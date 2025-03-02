Hoti condoles with Haq family, denounces attack

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on a religious seminary, stating that those who target such institutions have no affiliation with any religion.

During his visit to Darul Uloom Haqqani in Akora Khattak, Nowshera, Haider Hoti met with the family of the late Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and offered condolences and Fatiha for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Hoti expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and said, terrorists' attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania is highly condemnable. The martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq has created an irreplaceable void that may take centuries to fill.

He further emphasized that anyone who attacks an Islamic seminary cannot be associated with any religion.

