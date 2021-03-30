Hoti expresses concern over surging corona cases; announces ban on party functions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Vice President of Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Tuesday expressing concern over increasing corona cases across the country, he urged masses to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid further spread of the infectious disease.

He told media that party leadership has announced to cancel all the activities and functions across the country till further order, adding that if the disease would continue to spread at same pace the hospital would fall short of space.

He advised party workers and office bearers to avoid all sort of public meetings and gatherings. Hoti said there is dire need of vaccination of public across the country and urged the government to ensure availability of oxygen on emergency basis at hospitals.

He also urged the government to take all possible measures to ensure availability of edible items to masses on subsidized rates.