Hoti for maintaining parliamentary norms during budget debate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Wednesday said holding protest and criticizing government policies was democratic right of opposition, but the parliamentary norms must maintained at every cost.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, Ameer Haider said that the government should tolerate the criticism of the opposition and it was their responsibility to made conducive environment in this regard.

He said in parliamentary history of country no government had interrupted during the budget session, adding that the government should fulfill its responsibilities regarding budget speeches.

Ameer Haider Khan said that in the first phase, budget speeches and suggestions were made by the members, while in the second phase the Federal budget was approved.