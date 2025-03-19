Hotline Against Malpractice Established At SCP
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) To reinforces the Superior Court commitment towards accountability and removing hurdles in expeditious justice to the public, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has established a dedicated Anti-Corruption Hotline 03264442444.
The incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Yahya Afridi is determined to foster an environment that is free of corruption and guided by the principles of accountability and fairness.
The Chief Justice shared a message for the general public encouraging them to come forward and contact the Hotline of the Supreme Court if anyone offers them help in fixing dates etc or undue favors for money.
This Anti-Corruption Hotline has been developed with a focus on key characteristics that ensure its effectiveness. It provides a secure and confidential platform to the complainants to report incidents of graft, favoritism, or any form of corrupt practices, without fear of retaliation. Whistleblower’s identity is protected, and the choice of remaining anonymous is fully respected.
The Hotline is accessible through multiple channels, including phone, online portal, email, and text messages, and supports communication in urdu and English. It operates 24/7, allowing citizens to report incidents at any time, ensuring inclusivity and ease of access.
All complaints submitted are overseen independently by an impartial official reporting directly to the Chief Justice, maintaining transparency and objectivity throughout the process.
Each report is thoroughly tracked and investigated, with resolutions provided within a timeframe—30 days for simpler case and up to 60 days for complex case. Additionally, the complainants is kept informed about the status of their complaints.
This initiative reflects the Chief Justice’s endeavor in building and strengthening the public confidence in the institution of the Superior Court. Citizens are urged to utilize this platform to contribute to eliminating bad practices and ensuring transparency and merit.
For further details, readers are advised to visit supreme court of Pakistan website.
Recent Stories
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts urge youth to embrace entrepreneurship to combat brain drain6 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1,461 injured in Punjab road6 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar graces Iftar dinner as chief guest6 minutes ago
-
Hotline against malpractice established at SCP6 minutes ago
-
Two drivers arrested over over-speed16 minutes ago
-
Int’l Day of Happiness to be observed on March 2016 minutes ago
-
Public complaints to be resolved on urgent basis: MD WASA16 minutes ago
-
KP to launch Universal Digital Payment System16 minutes ago
-
GCWUF distributes Eidi among its employees16 minutes ago
-
PN, RFN conducted bilateral naval exercise Arabian Monsoon-VI in North Arabian Sea16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified against profiteers in Dera16 minutes ago
-
ISSI-PAIDAR commemorate Tunisia’s Independence Day16 minutes ago