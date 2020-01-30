Hotline in Pakistan embassy in China established to coordinate with students: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said that Pakistan Embassy in China had established a round the clock hotline to coordinate with Pakistani students in Wuhan, the city of Hubei province of China an epicenter of deadly coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said that Pakistan Embassy in China had established a round the clock hotline to coordinate with Pakistani students in Wuhan, the city of Hubei province of China an epicenter of deadly coronavirus.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding difficulties being faced by Pakistani students in China due to corona virus, she said, "the hot line was established by the Pakistani embassy and it was working round the clock and was in close touch with the students in Wuhan province of China." "The government was also in contact with the families of the Pakistani students," she added.

She said that about 28,000 students were studying in various universities of China while 500 to 800 students were getting education in Wuhan province.

She said that the government of China was providing food to students on daily basis, while the canteen in the university also opened for two hours every day for students.

She said that students were also being provided online food delivery facility in the university. To another question, she said that presently relocation of students from Wuhan was not possible as per the medical guidelines of World Health Organization.

She said that at this point, relocation would not benefit the students as well their families. She said as per the medical guideline, the residents in the affected province will have to stay there for 14 days.

She said that Chinese government was providing medical assistance to students.

She said at present, virus had been confirmed in one student. However other affected students were in stable condition.

He said that the Pakistan government while following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) had taken all preventive measures to control the spread and it was keeping suspects under observation and making a strategy to cope with the situation in case of emergency.

She said that passengers traveling from China were being screened in three ways including filling out of forms, examining of temperature and its assessment.

She said that an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) had been established at National Institute of Health (NIH). He said that the Chinese government had taken appreciable decision by putting under quarantine the most infected areas of the country to control the spread.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said that the government was considering bringing back Pakistani students from Wuhan.

Responding to a point of order raised by the lawmakers, he said as per the latest information four Pakistanis affected by the virus were recovering and in stable condition.

