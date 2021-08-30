UrduPoint.com

Hour Long Heavy Downpour Triggers Flash Flood In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Hour long heavy downpour triggers flash flood in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :After an hour long continuous heavy downpour coupled with the thunderstorm on Monday evening the rain water entered the houses at several places of Abbottabad city.

Unfortunately, cleanliness and the anti-encroachment operation by the WSSCA, TMA and Cantonment board Abbottabad failed to stop the flash flood as most of the ravines and nullahs of the city are still seized by the land grabbers.

Main Mansehra road and Muree Road were blocked at several places due to flash flood and miles long queues of vehicles could be seen on both sides of the roads.

In the main city area, Kehal owing to the illegal construction at nullah flash flood water entered the houses and destroyed the households, furniture whereas a person was also injured as a wall of the house fell down.

Flash flood water also entered Jhangi Syadan, Sir Syed Colony, Hassan Town and Bilal Town where people were also stuck in their houses as Mansehra road, Murree road and streets of Abbottabad were blocked by the flash flood for hours.

