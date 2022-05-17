Hours long load-shedding disturbs life

(@Abdulla99267510)

The poor workers cannot sleep well in the night and work hard in the day time amid scorching heat.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2022) Hours long load-shedding in urban and rural areas have made citizens’ life miserable. People cannot sleep well in the night, especially the laborers and do not find any relief during work at offices due to load-shedding.

The load-shedding is being done amid scorching heat in the country.

The citizens say they pay heavy bills but despite all that do not get electricity. The businesses are being damaged as activities have come to an halt.

“Uninterrupted load-shedding is big a real and big problem,” said Anas Bokhari, pointing out that they do not know when the light will go. Being a factory worker, he said he could not sleep well in the night due to hours long load shedding. Similar views were of another man Muhammad Arshad who works as a vendors in the streets. Arshad said he could not find relief and peace at home during night due to load-shedding. The children cry as fans stop due to load-shedding.

“We can’t afford UPS or solar panel and this load-shedding has ruined our lives,” he said, adding that those who are rich have nothing to worry about as they have generators.

He raised a question that where common people could go.

The overall life in all aspects, he said, have tuned miserable, pointing out high prices of the essential commodities and poor quality of the things. He said there is no check of the government authorities on the things.

“Nobody cares what is happening to the public. These political leaders are just doing politics on everything. They plan everything; first they directed load-shedding and then they control it and tell the people they have done great job. They are fooling us,” he expressed rage.

In the rural areas, the villages are witnessing 10 to 12 hours load-shedding

Earlier, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir said the power generation from hydel, solar and wind was the way forward for the country.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said losses of the power distribution companies are still high and efforts are being made to address this challenge.

Addressing the event, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik stressed for reducing dependence on imported fuel in order to achieve growth and create employment opportunities. He said reducing dependence on imported fuel will enhance the competitiveness of our industries.