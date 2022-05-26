UrduPoint.com

Hours Long Loadshedding Affects Normal Life, Students In Hyderabad: JI Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Hours long loadshedding affects normal life, students in Hyderabad: JI leader

The District Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad Aqeel Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that hours-long power outages had affected normal life in the second largest city of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The District Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad Aqeel Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that hours-long power outages had affected normal life in the second largest city of Sindh.

Students were facing severe difficulties due to power outages during matriculation examinations and they were forced to give papers without electricity, Aqeel Ahmed said in a statement.

JI leader said that due to load shedding the condition of many students, appearing in matriculation exams, had deteriorated He deplored the water scarcity at the centers as students could not quench their thirst.

He demanded that loadshedding to be eliminated during examinations prevalent due to hot weather.

Related Topics

Sindh Load Shedding Weather Electricity Water Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Canada Cancels Pre-World Cup Friendly Match Agains ..

Canada Cancels Pre-World Cup Friendly Match Against Iran - Soccer Federation

31 seconds ago
 Australia Reports Outbreak of Legionnaires' Diseas ..

Australia Reports Outbreak of Legionnaires' Disease in Central Sydney

32 seconds ago
 Turkish Military Plans New 'Anti-Terrorist Operati ..

Turkish Military Plans New 'Anti-Terrorist Operations' - Security Council

34 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 123596 cuseces water

IRSA releases 123596 cuseces water

36 seconds ago
 Drug smuggling bid foiled, over 500 Kg hashish sei ..

Drug smuggling bid foiled, over 500 Kg hashish seized

37 seconds ago
 US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Q ..

US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Questions Under Oath - James

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.