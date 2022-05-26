Hours long loadshedding affects normal life, students in Hyderabad: JI leader

The District Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad Aqeel Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that hours-long power outages had affected normal life in the second largest city of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The District Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad Aqeel Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that hours-long power outages had affected normal life in the second largest city of Sindh.

Students were facing severe difficulties due to power outages during matriculation examinations and they were forced to give papers without electricity, Aqeel Ahmed said in a statement.

JI leader said that due to load shedding the condition of many students, appearing in matriculation exams, had deteriorated He deplored the water scarcity at the centers as students could not quench their thirst.

He demanded that loadshedding to be eliminated during examinations prevalent due to hot weather.