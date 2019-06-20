UrduPoint.com
House Blaze Claims Life Of Woman In Hafizabad

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

House blaze claims life of woman in Hafizabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A woman got burnt to death in Hafizabad after her home caught fire on early Thursday morning.

According to Rescue official, the incident took place in Kot Hassan Khan area of the city where a female, who identified as Imdad Begum died in a house fire.

Rescue officials says, Imdad Begum was a retired lady teacher.

The fire also burnt all expensive goods in the house to ashes.

Rescue officials have got the situation under control after dousing the blazes.

