House burglar arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment police arrested a suspect involved in house burglaries and recovered looted booty from his possession.

Police sources said that the suspect identified as Qasim was involved in different house thefts. He was arrested when he was attempting to sell stolen goods. Laptop, cash, cell phones and other valuables were also recovered from his possession.