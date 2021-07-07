UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Burglars Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:29 PM

House burglars gang busted

Islamabad police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a house burglars gang and recovered cash, gold ornament, mobile phone and other valuables from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a house burglars gang and recovered cash, gold ornament, mobile phone and other valuables from their possession.

A police team headed by DSP Sajjad Bukhari, comprising SHO Tarnol Inspector Asjad Mehmood and others arrested the accused identified as Aamir Basheer, Zulfiqar Ali and Muhammad Irfan, a news release said.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of house burglaries in various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against themFurther investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Rawalpindi Gold From

Recent Stories

World passes 'tragic milestone' of four million Co ..

3 minutes ago

30 kanal state land retrieved

3 minutes ago

ECP to make electoral process more inclusive: CEC

3 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iran&#039;s Chargé d&# ..

17 minutes ago

Trump to Announce Lawsuits Against Twitter, Facebo ..

7 minutes ago

Belarusian Grodno Azot Company Reports Off-Schedul ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.