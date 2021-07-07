House burglars gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a house burglars gang and recovered cash, gold ornament, mobile phone and other valuables from their possession.

A police team headed by DSP Sajjad Bukhari, comprising SHO Tarnol Inspector Asjad Mehmood and others arrested the accused identified as Aamir Basheer, Zulfiqar Ali and Muhammad Irfan, a news release said.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of house burglaries in various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against themFurther investigation was underway.