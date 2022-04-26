House burglary drop scene; accused held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The drop scene of a robbery in the precincts of Aabpara police station took place here on Tuesday after the police held three accused.

On April 23 night four armed men raided the house no 02, street No 89 at G-6/3 and overpowered the two servants. They thrashed a servant identified as Ismail and held a maid, Shabana, at gunpoint.

The robbers manhandled and threatened an elderly man Eid Badshah during which he collapsed and later died.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, the police team rushed to the spot and found Eid Badshah dead. A postmortem was conducted after registering a case in Aabpara police station.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus took notice of the incident and tasked SSP operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran to arrest the accused.

The SHO Aabpara Asim Ali Zaidi with his team traced and arrested the accused after collecting all the evidence and obtaining CCTV footage.

The accused include Riaz, Dost Mohammad and Khushdil while raids were being carried out to arrest the fourth accused.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to the crime. A watch recovered from their possession.

The IGP Islamabad commended the police team and announced cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the personnel.