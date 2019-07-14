House burgled

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Robbers looted cash and gold ornaments from a house near Makki chowk here on Sunday.

According to police, four dacoits barged into the house of a mobile phone trader Bilal near Makki chowk and looted gold ornaments and cash after making hostage the family at gun point.

The outlaws also tortured the women for putting up resistance.

The dacoits also snatches two motorcycles from citizens while fleeing. The local people chased the dacoits who, in panic, threw the looted items, motorcycles near Khalilabad and fled away.

Police cordoned off the area and started search of the dacoits.