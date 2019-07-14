UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Burgled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

House burgled

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Robbers looted cash and gold ornaments from a house near Makki chowk here on Sunday.

According to police, four dacoits barged into the house of a mobile phone trader Bilal near Makki chowk and looted gold ornaments and cash after making hostage the family at gun point.

The outlaws also tortured the women for putting up resistance.

The dacoits also snatches two motorcycles from citizens while fleeing. The local people chased the dacoits who, in panic, threw the looted items, motorcycles near Khalilabad and fled away.

Police cordoned off the area and started search of the dacoits.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Women Sunday Gold Family From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi develops walking and cycling facilities

12 minutes ago

UK aid refutes Daily Mail’s report claiming Shah ..

13 minutes ago

PML-N rejects Daily Mail’s report, terms it base ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate French President on Natio ..

42 minutes ago

RTA opens three new bus routes, upgrades others

42 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches challenge to accelerate colla ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.