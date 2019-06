(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Four thieves burgled a house on Tuesday and took away cash, gold , cell-phones, in Mohallah Mianapura in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police station

According to police, one Abdullah lodged a report with the police station that thieves enterd his house and took away 7-tola gold, Rs85000 in cash, three cell-phones and other valuables. Police have registered a case.