House Business Advisory Committee Of Senate Meet

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Friday.

The Committee presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 306th Session of the Senate, said a press release.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.

The HBAC decided that the current session would continue for two weeks.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House Senator Dr.

Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, the Parliamentary Leaders of the Political Parties in Senate including Senator Sherry Rehman, Chief Whip in Senate Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Aurangzeb Khan Orakzai, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and other senior officers of the Senate Secretariat.

