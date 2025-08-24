Open Menu

House Catches Fire From LPG Cylinder

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM

House catches fire from LPG cylinder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A house caught fire near Sehrish Nagar in Railway Colony here Sunday but fortunately all the inhabitants remained safe.

An official of Rescue 1122 informed that the fire sparked from an LPG cylinder and it engulfed the entire home in a flick of a moment.

According to him, their fire tenders immediately reached the location and extinguished the fire.

The official said the resident family claimed that most of their belongings were gutted by the raging blaze.

