House Catches Fire From LPG Cylinder
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A house caught fire near Sehrish Nagar in Railway Colony here Sunday but fortunately all the inhabitants remained safe.
An official of Rescue 1122 informed that the fire sparked from an LPG cylinder and it engulfed the entire home in a flick of a moment.
According to him, their fire tenders immediately reached the location and extinguished the fire.
The official said the resident family claimed that most of their belongings were gutted by the raging blaze.
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
