SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Household items and others valuables, worth thousands of rupees, were reduced to ashes when a house caught fire near Bhade-Pulli, on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire erupted due to short circuit.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Police have started investigation into the incident.