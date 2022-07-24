UrduPoint.com

House Collapse; 13-year-old Boy Died

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

House collapse; 13-year-old boy died

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :A thirteen-year-old boy was died when a roof of a house collapse caved-in in Muwak Kotha area, District Swabi as torrential rain continued on the second-day, Swabi Police and Officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Soon after the incident of the roof cave-in, the officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed on the spot and shifted one Abdullah to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment. Abdullah received serious head injuries and was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but he succumbed to his injuries.

With the death of Abdullah, the overall death from the rain-related and house collapsed incidents reached five in the District.

Meanwhile, according to PDMA, one person died and two others were injured as a result of rains during the last 24 hours. As many as 23 houses were partially damaged while 14 houses were completely damaged across the province, said the report issued by PDMA on Sunday.

In various areas of Chitral, there was traffic-jam due to flooding in the rain drains.

Clearance operation is in progress on the road in Chitral and other districts, the officials of the PDMA said when contacted.

District administration of Dera Ismail Khan along with revenue field staff is on the spot with machinery and clearing the way blocked due to rain-water and rain-flooding, the official said. All institutions are on alert at the direction of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the official said.

PDMA, he said, has already issued directives to all district administrations and related institutions of the province to be on high alert and should monitor water flow in storm drains and rivers.

He said, DG PDMA said that all resources would be utilized to provide the best services to the victims.

He said that PDMA is in touch with all concerned institutions besides mobilizing medical teams for emergency medical assistance and prevention of epidemics. He said PDMA's emergency operation center is fully operational and the public has been advised to report any untoward incident on an emergency number 1700.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Water Road Died Alert Dera Ismail Khan Progress Chitral Swabi Rescue 1122 Sunday All From Best Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

13 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

13 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

13 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.