House collapse; 13-year-old boy died

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :A thirteen-year-old boy was died when a roof of a house collapse caved-in in Muwak Kotha area, District Swabi as torrential rain continued on the second-day, Swabi Police and Officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Soon after the incident of the roof cave-in, the officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed on the spot and shifted one Abdullah to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment. Abdullah received serious head injuries and was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but he succumbed to his injuries.

With the death of Abdullah, the overall death from the rain-related and house collapsed incidents reached five in the District.

Meanwhile, according to PDMA, one person died and two others were injured as a result of rains during the last 24 hours. As many as 23 houses were partially damaged while 14 houses were completely damaged across the province, said the report issued by PDMA on Sunday.

In various areas of Chitral, there was traffic-jam due to flooding in the rain drains.

Clearance operation is in progress on the road in Chitral and other districts, the officials of the PDMA said when contacted.

District administration of Dera Ismail Khan along with revenue field staff is on the spot with machinery and clearing the way blocked due to rain-water and rain-flooding, the official said. All institutions are on alert at the direction of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the official said.

PDMA, he said, has already issued directives to all district administrations and related institutions of the province to be on high alert and should monitor water flow in storm drains and rivers.

He said, DG PDMA said that all resources would be utilized to provide the best services to the victims.

He said that PDMA is in touch with all concerned institutions besides mobilizing medical teams for emergency medical assistance and prevention of epidemics. He said PDMA's emergency operation center is fully operational and the public has been advised to report any untoward incident on an emergency number 1700.