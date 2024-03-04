Open Menu

House Collapse Claims Life Of Teenage Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM

House collapse claims life of teenage girl

A 15-year-old girl lost her life after being trapped under the debris of a collapsed roof of a makeshift house in Village Tandhar Kalan Circle Sherwan on Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A 15-year-old girl lost her life after being trapped under the debris of a collapsed roof of a makeshift house in Village Tandhar Kalan Circle Sherwan on Monday.

According to details, the incident occurred in the jurisdictions of Sherwan Police Station where a makeshift house of Imran collapsed owing to the torrential rains in the region.

His 15 years old daughter lost her life on the spot.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran the father of the ill-fated girl was known for his expertise in rescue work in the thousands of feet deep mines of the region where he saved more than a dozens mine workers in various mine incidents, unfortunately he could not save his own daughter.

Locals have recovered the dead body of the girl from the debris and her funeral prayer was offered in village Tandhar Kalan.

