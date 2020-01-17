House collapse kills four in Mingora

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) ::Four people including a man his wife and their son were killed while two others injured when a dilapidated house collapsed in Mingora, Swat district on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred in Muhallah Khona Gul of Mingora in Swat district where a house collapsed after prolong rains in the area.

The injured and bodies were shifted to hospital where condition of one of the injured was stated critical.