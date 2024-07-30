Open Menu

House Collapse Kills One, Injures Four In AJK

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM

House collapse kills one, injures four in AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A young girl was killed while four others got injured when a house collapsed in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Police, the incident occurred in the islam Pura locality of Mian Muhammad town,l located on the outskirts of Mirpur.

The house owned by Akhter Baziger was made of mud and bricks and collapsed due to heavy rains.

The deceased Zilley Haider (16) was buried alive.

The injured identified as Turaab (9), Zarayab (10), Kalim Khan (12) and Akhter Iqbal (38) sustained serious injuries.

They were taken to Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital where their condition is reported to be stable.

Mirpur-AJK Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, Additional SP Mirpur-AJK Khawar Ali Shoukat, ADC (G) Yasir Mahmood and other officials along with rescue teams from 1122 and other organizations immediately reached the scene.

They supervised the rescue operation and ensured the injured were transported to the hospital.

APP/ahr/378

