Open Menu

House Collapsed Due To Flooding In Budani Nullah In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 10:07 PM

House collapsed due to flooding in Budani Nullah in Peshawar

A house collapsed during late hours of Tuesday night at Warsak road due to flooding in Budani Nullah in the wake of torrential rains in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A house collapsed during late hours of Tuesday night at Warsak road due to flooding in Budani Nullah in the wake of torrential rains in Peshawar.

According to details, house of Advocate Qamar Ali Shah at Officers Garden Colony on Warsak road suddenly caved in after being damaged by flood water in Budani nullah.

Fortunately no loss of life has been reported in the incident as the owner, Advocate Qamar Ali Shah, while observing some sudden cracks in walls had vacated the house in afternoon.

However, at around 11:30 p.

m, the back portion of the house caved in, damaging the boundary wall of a nearby house.

Rescue 1122 also arrived at the site of destruction and provided help to the owner in recovery of essential goods.

Meanwhile, local residents have demanded of the government to concentrate on construction of protectives walls around Budani nullah and other water course for safety and security of people from flooding due to heavy monsoon rains.

They also demanded payment of compensation to Advocate Qamar Ali Shah for the losses he faced due to the natural calamity.

Recent Stories

CS reviews progress on governance targets in educa ..

CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors

3 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hi ..

NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR ..

Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore

3 minutes ago
 FBR proceeds against officers involved in regulari ..

FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal

Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal

4 minutes ago
 ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

31 minutes ago
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

31 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112 ..

PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

31 minutes ago
 Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pa ..

Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost ..

PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition ..

Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..

37 minutes ago
 DC, CPO meet South African delegation

DC, CPO meet South African delegation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan