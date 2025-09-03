House Collapsed Due To Flooding In Budani Nullah In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 10:07 PM
A house collapsed during late hours of Tuesday night at Warsak road due to flooding in Budani Nullah in the wake of torrential rains in Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A house collapsed during late hours of Tuesday night at Warsak road due to flooding in Budani Nullah in the wake of torrential rains in Peshawar.
According to details, house of Advocate Qamar Ali Shah at Officers Garden Colony on Warsak road suddenly caved in after being damaged by flood water in Budani nullah.
Fortunately no loss of life has been reported in the incident as the owner, Advocate Qamar Ali Shah, while observing some sudden cracks in walls had vacated the house in afternoon.
However, at around 11:30 p.
m, the back portion of the house caved in, damaging the boundary wall of a nearby house.
Rescue 1122 also arrived at the site of destruction and provided help to the owner in recovery of essential goods.
Meanwhile, local residents have demanded of the government to concentrate on construction of protectives walls around Budani nullah and other water course for safety and security of people from flooding due to heavy monsoon rains.
They also demanded payment of compensation to Advocate Qamar Ali Shah for the losses he faced due to the natural calamity.
