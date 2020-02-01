UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Collapsed Leaving 2 Killed, 9 Injured D I Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:21 PM

House collapsed leaving 2 killed, 9 injured D I Khan

An elderly woman and a minor boy were killed and nine others injured when roof of an under construction house deflated and collapsed, police and hospital sources said Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :An elderly woman and a minor boy were killed and nine others injured when roof of an under construction house deflated and collapsed, police and hospital sources said Saturday.

Construction work of a house was going on in Mohallah Kidmatgaran Wala locality when the roof deflated and caved in.

The Rescue 1122 and neighbors initiated rescue operation.

Two injured Gulzar Bibi 53 and three years old Ayan Hadi succumbed to injuries. The others nine were rushed to hospital for medical cover.

Related Topics

Injured Police Ayan Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Regal Automobiles Industries Limited kick-starts t ..

1 minute ago

RECALL: DEWA’s robust infrastructure is key to D ..

7 minutes ago

Three killed, nine injured when roof of a seminary ..

1 minute ago

Efforts afoot to Coronavirus challenges Dr Zafar M ..

1 minute ago

Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in Jan 2020

1 minute ago

Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) conducts training ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.