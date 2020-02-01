House collapsed leaving 2 killed, 9 injured D I Khan

An elderly woman and a minor boy were killed and nine others injured when roof of an under construction house deflated and collapsed, police and hospital sources said Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :An elderly woman and a minor boy were killed and nine others injured when roof of an under construction house deflated and collapsed, police and hospital sources said Saturday.

Construction work of a house was going on in Mohallah Kidmatgaran Wala locality when the roof deflated and caved in.

The Rescue 1122 and neighbors initiated rescue operation.

Two injured Gulzar Bibi 53 and three years old Ayan Hadi succumbed to injuries. The others nine were rushed to hospital for medical cover.