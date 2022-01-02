UrduPoint.com

House Detention Of IIOJK Political Leaders Undemocratic: Ghulam Mir

January 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The President of Indian National Congress chapter in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said that the house detention of National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and other leaders is unethical and undemocratic.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), political leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, were detained ahead of a march by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to protest against the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir. Besides Farooq Abdullah, who is the president of the alliance, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, have been detained.

"Keeping under house arrest, prominent leader like Farooq Abdullah ahead of proposed sit-in protest against Delimitation Commission draft is a sham, unethical and against the basic foundation of the Indian democracy which stands guarantee to freedom of speech and freedom of expression to every citizen," Ghulam Ahmad Mir said in a statement in Srinagar.

He said the house arrest was indeed a "gift" on the New Year's occasion by the authorities and condemned the illegal house arrest of Farooq Abdullah and other leaders of the PAGD.

The PAGD is an alliance formed by five Jammu and Kashmir-based political parties, including the National Conference and the PDP that seeks the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir that was revoked by the Modi-led fascist Indian government in August 2019.

The Congress believes such an undemocratic move (detention of leaders) is bound to further disappoint the people of Kashmir, who have already lost faith in the present dispensation, he maintained.

