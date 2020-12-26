House fire incident: Punjab govt approves financial assistance for poor family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government approved Rs 500,000 financial assistance for a poor family, whose house reduced to ashes following incident of fire at Nawabpur village, a suburban area of Multan.

According to official sources, provincial parliamentary secretary on information and culture Nadeem Qureshi will hand over the amount to the poor family.

Few days ago, a poor family had lost dowry articles of their two daughters. Similarly, some other articles of the home gutted in the mishap. Punjab government approved financial assistance for the family. Nadeem Qureshi while talking to member Bait ul Mal Punjab Farrukh Zubair stated that Punjab government approved the assistance. Member Punjab Bait ul Mal also apprised that Bait ul Mal provided cloths to the family for marriage of the two daughters.