House fire injures four in Lahore

At least four persons received burn injuries when fire broke out at a house situated in Batt Chowk area of Tajpura Scheme in Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) At least four persons received burn injuries when fire broke out at a house situated in Batt Chowk area of Tajpura Scheme in Lahore.Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control with the help of local resident and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted at the house due to short-circuit which reduced valuables worth million of rupees to ashes.

Rescue sources also informed that two of the injured, both women, were in critical condition.