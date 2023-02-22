House fire kills one child, injures four in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least one child was killed and four persons sustained burn injuries when fire broke out at a house in Gujranwala on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the tragic incident was reported in Gujranwala where a fire erupted and killed seven-year-old Rehan on the spot while his parents and two other children suffered burns, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to hospital.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, rescuers added.