House Fire Kills One Child, Injures Four In Gujranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least one child was killed and four persons sustained burn injuries when fire broke out at a house in Gujranwala on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the tragic incident was reported in Gujranwala where a fire erupted and killed seven-year-old Rehan on the spot while his parents and two other children suffered burns, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to hospital.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, rescuers added.

