House fire kills two children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A house fire which broke out near here in the area of Noorey wali late last night killed two minor girls and gutted all the precious goods, informed Rescue 1122 sources on Tuesday.

Sources said due to gas leakage a fire broke out in the house of Akber Shah and engulfed the house while the family was asleep.

Noor Fatima (4) and one year old Maryam Bibi succumbed to burn injuries on the spot. Parents of the children received minor injuries.

Rescue1122 managed to control the fire after hectic efforts, and later shifted the bodies to Sheikh Zayed hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.