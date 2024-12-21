House Given To Family Of Another Police Martyr
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The family of a martyred constable, Muhammad Shahzad from Multan, has been provided a house.
A Punjab police spokesperson said on Saturday a house was purchased for the martyr’s family in their preferred area, Mohallah Jalalabad, tehsil Jahanian, Khanewal.
The constable had embraced martyrdom last year in September during a raid on criminals when he was caught in crossfire. The martyr is survived by his wife and one daughter.
