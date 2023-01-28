House gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes in a house fire, in the limits of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Saturday the incident took place at Babar Chowk Maryam Abad where a house caught fire, due to which furniture and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes.

The house caught fire when children were playing with a match.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire undercontrol after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.