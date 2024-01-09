House gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Precious items of a house were reduced to ashes in the area of Madina Town

police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that gas leaked in the kitchen of a

house at Koh-e-Noor Town which caught a fire.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious things.

On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire

under control. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.