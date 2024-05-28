House Gutted
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Precious items in a house were reduced to ashes due to fire incident in the area of Samanabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday the fire erupted at second floor of a house situated at Madani Chowk Samanabad due to unknown reasons.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious furniture and other items present on the spot.
Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
