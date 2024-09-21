House Gutted
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Precious items in a house were reduced to ashes in the Millat Town police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a fire had erupted in a house on Jhumra Road near Chak No.
202-RB Bhaiwala due to unknown reasons.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious items. On information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.
