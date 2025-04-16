Open Menu

House Gutted

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM

House gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The household items were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a home near Bismillah Chowk, Jhang road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, upon getting information,the fire tenders reached the site immediately and doused the fire after hectic efforts.

The reason behind the fire was short circuit,said Rescue.

Separately,fire also engulfed a LPG cylinder shop during decanting near Kaleem Shaheed Park, Narrwala road on late Tuesday.The firefighting teams controlled the fire. However, no loss of life was reported in both incidents.

Recent Stories

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

34 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

49 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..

1 hour ago
 HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

2 hours ago
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

3 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan