House gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The household items were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a home near Bismillah Chowk, Jhang road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, upon getting information,the fire tenders reached the site immediately and doused the fire after hectic efforts.

The reason behind the fire was short circuit,said Rescue.

Separately,fire also engulfed a LPG cylinder shop during decanting near Kaleem Shaheed Park, Narrwala road on late Tuesday.The firefighting teams controlled the fire. However, no loss of life was reported in both incidents.