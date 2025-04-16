House Gutted
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The household items were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a home near Bismillah Chowk, Jhang road on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122, upon getting information,the fire tenders reached the site immediately and doused the fire after hectic efforts.
The reason behind the fire was short circuit,said Rescue.
Separately,fire also engulfed a LPG cylinder shop during decanting near Kaleem Shaheed Park, Narrwala road on late Tuesday.The firefighting teams controlled the fire. However, no loss of life was reported in both incidents.
