House gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The furniture and fixture was reduced to ashes due to fire erupted in a home in Punnu Chowk, Ghulam Muhammadabad area on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said that upon getting information,the fire brigade units reached the site and controlled the fire after a hectic effort.

The fire,however,reduced household items including furniture and electronics items to ashes.

The cause of fire could not be ascertained yet, while no loss of life was reported in the incident,said rescue.