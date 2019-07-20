House gutted at Chitral

House worth tens of thousands of rupees burned to ashes when fire erupted in it situated in Maroai Bala of Chitral here on Saturday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : House worth tens of thousands of rupees burned to ashes when fire erupted in it situated in Maroai Bala of Chitral here on Saturday.

According to police, the fire erupted due to gas cylinder explosion at the house owned by Sher Khan.

Fire swept through the house in a jiffy turning precious household items to ashes with minutes besides damaging the house.

Meanwhile, locals and volunteers rushed to the spot and doused the fire after hectic efforts. No loss of life has been reported in the fire incident.