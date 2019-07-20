UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Gutted At Chitral

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:15 PM

House gutted at Chitral

House worth tens of thousands of rupees burned to ashes when fire erupted in it situated in Maroai Bala of Chitral here on Saturday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : House worth tens of thousands of rupees burned to ashes when fire erupted in it situated in Maroai Bala of Chitral here on Saturday.

According to police, the fire erupted due to gas cylinder explosion at the house owned by Sher Khan.

Fire swept through the house in a jiffy turning precious household items to ashes with minutes besides damaging the house.

Meanwhile, locals and volunteers rushed to the spot and doused the fire after hectic efforts. No loss of life has been reported in the fire incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Chitral Gas

Recent Stories

Allah-o-Akbar! Maryam Nawaz reacts to forensic rep ..

4 minutes ago

UK warns British ships to avoid Hormuz Strait

2 seconds ago

Forensic audit declares Judge Arshad Malik’s vid ..

10 minutes ago

Decision taken to set up mini hospital, school for ..

2 minutes ago

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan reiterate their support ..

2 minutes ago

Polling continues peacefully on 16 PA's erstwhile ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.