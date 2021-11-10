House Gutted Due To Short Circuit
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:34 PM
A fire broke out at a house due to short circuit in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police Station here on Wednesday , Rescue 1122 reported
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A fire broke out at a house due to short circuit in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police Station here on Wednesday , Rescue 1122 reported.
The volunteers of Rescue rushed to the scene and controlled the blaze. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.
Valuables worth Rs 1 million were burnt to ashes in a house owned by Muhammad Zaman.