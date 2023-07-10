House gutted, girl injured in Faislabad

A minor girl received burn injuries during house-ablaze incident in the area of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A minor girl received burn injuries during house-ablaze incident in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a house situated at Mohallah Shah Abad near Crescent Mills Sargodha Road caught fire due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious house luggage present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours.

In this incident 8-year-old girl Sehar Batool received burn injuries and Rescue 1122 team shifted her to hospital after providing first aid, he added.